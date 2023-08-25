A look at the full 2023 schedule for the Chicago Bears

With the Chicago Bears preparing for their final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday afternoon, fans are just over two weeks away from seeing the first regular season action of the season.

The Bears will look to improve upon their 3-14 record in 2022 as quarterback Justin Fields enters his third professional season, bolstered by offseason acquisitions that include wide receiver D.J. Moore and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

The 2023 season begins on Sunday, Sept. 10, when the Bears will take on the rival Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, with kickoff scheduled for 3:25 p.m. local time.

Other notable games this season include Week 3's battle against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, along with a Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Below is a full look at the Bears' schedule, with start times and TV networks listed as well.

WK DATE OPPONENT TIME TV 1 Sun, Sep 10 vs Green Bay 3:25 PM FOX 2 Sun, Sep 17 @ Tampa Bay 12:00 PM FOX 3 Sun, Sep 24 @ Kansas City 3:25 PM FOX 4 Sun, Oct 1 vs Denver 12:00 PM CBS 5 Thu, Oct 5 @ Washington 7:15 PM PRIME VIDEO 6 Sun, Oct 15 vs Minnesota 12:00 PM FOX 7 Sun, Oct 22 vs Las Vegas 12:00 PM FOX 8 Sun, Oct 29 @ Los Angeles 7:20 PM NBC 9 Sun, Nov 5 @ New Orleans 12:00 PM CBS 10 Thu, Nov 9 vs Carolina 7:15 PM PRIME VIDEO 11 Sun, Nov 19 @ Detroit 12:00 PM FOX 12 Mon, Nov 27 @ Minnesota 7:15 PM ESPN 13 BYE WEEK 14 Sun, Dec 10 vs Detroit 12:00 PM FOX 15 TBD @ Cleveland TBD 16 Sun, Dec 24 vs Arizona 3:25 PM FOX 17 Sun, Dec 31 vs Atlanta 12:00 PM CBS 18 Sat, Jan 7 @ Green Bay TBD

For more Bears coverage throughout the season, click here to follow the NBC Sports Chicago Under Center podcast.