A look at the full 2023 schedule for the Chicago Bears

With the Chicago Bears preparing for their final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday afternoon, fans are just over two weeks away from seeing the first regular season action of the season.
The Bears will look to improve upon their 3-14 record in 2022 as quarterback Justin Fields enters his third professional season, bolstered by offseason acquisitions that include wide receiver D.J. Moore and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
The 2023 season begins on Sunday, Sept. 10, when the Bears will take on the rival Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, with kickoff scheduled for 3:25 p.m. local time.
Other notable games this season include Week 3's battle against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, along with a Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Below is a full look at the Bears' schedule, with start times and TV networks listed as well.
|WK
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|TV
|1
|Sun, Sep 10
|vs Green Bay
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|2
|Sun, Sep 17
|@ Tampa Bay
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|3
|Sun, Sep 24
|@ Kansas City
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|4
|Sun, Oct 1
|vs Denver
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|5
|Thu, Oct 5
|@ Washington
|7:15 PM
|PRIME VIDEO
|6
|Sun, Oct 15
|vs Minnesota
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|7
|Sun, Oct 22
|vs Las Vegas
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|8
|Sun, Oct 29
|@ Los Angeles
|7:20 PM
|NBC
|9
|Sun, Nov 5
|@ New Orleans
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|10
|Thu, Nov 9
|vs Carolina
|7:15 PM
|PRIME VIDEO
|11
|Sun, Nov 19
|@ Detroit
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|12
|Mon, Nov 27
|@ Minnesota
|7:15 PM
|ESPN
|13
|BYE WEEK
|14
|Sun, Dec 10
|vs Detroit
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|15
|TBD
|@ Cleveland
|TBD
|16
|Sun, Dec 24
|vs Arizona
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|17
|Sun, Dec 31
|vs Atlanta
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|18
|Sat, Jan 7
|@ Green Bay
|TBD
For more Bears coverage throughout the season, click here to follow the NBC Sports Chicago Under Center podcast.