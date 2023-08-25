Chicago Bears

A look at the full 2023 schedule for the Chicago Bears

By NBC Chicago Staff

With the Chicago Bears preparing for their final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday afternoon, fans are just over two weeks away from seeing the first regular season action of the season.

The Bears will look to improve upon their 3-14 record in 2022 as quarterback Justin Fields enters his third professional season, bolstered by offseason acquisitions that include wide receiver D.J. Moore and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

The 2023 season begins on Sunday, Sept. 10, when the Bears will take on the rival Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field, with kickoff scheduled for 3:25 p.m. local time.

Other notable games this season include Week 3's battle against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, along with a Monday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12.

Below is a full look at the Bears' schedule, with start times and TV networks listed as well.

WKDATEOPPONENTTIMETV
1Sun, Sep 10vs Green Bay3:25 PMFOX
2Sun, Sep 17@ Tampa Bay12:00 PMFOX
3Sun, Sep 24@ Kansas City3:25 PMFOX
4Sun, Oct 1vs Denver12:00 PMCBS
5Thu, Oct 5@ Washington7:15 PMPRIME VIDEO
6Sun, Oct 15vs Minnesota12:00 PMFOX
7Sun, Oct 22vs Las Vegas12:00 PMFOX
8Sun, Oct 29@ Los Angeles7:20 PMNBC
9Sun, Nov 5@ New Orleans12:00 PMCBS
10Thu, Nov 9vs Carolina7:15 PMPRIME VIDEO
11Sun, Nov 19@ Detroit12:00 PMFOX
12Mon, Nov 27@ Minnesota7:15 PMESPN
13BYE WEEK
14Sun, Dec 10vs Detroit12:00 PMFOX
15TBD@ ClevelandTBD 
16Sun, Dec 24vs Arizona3:25 PMFOX
17Sun, Dec 31vs Atlanta12:00 PMCBS
18Sat, Jan 7@ Green BayTBD 

For more Bears coverage throughout the season, click here to follow the NBC Sports Chicago Under Center podcast.

