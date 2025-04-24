A look at events and activities around Chicago this weekend (April 25-27)

EXPO Chicago

WHAT: It’s the largest art exhibition of the year. The 12 edition of EXPO CHICAGO features over 170 galleries from 36 countries and 93 cities.

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Thursday, April 24 - Sunday, April 27

Taste of Northalsted

WHAT: Indulge in a culinary adventure at Taste of Northalsted featuring over 20 locations to stroll through.

WHERE: 3600 N. Halsted St.

WHEN: Saturday, April 26, 2 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Chicago Rum Fest

WHAT: If rum is your go-to drink, check out the 9th annual Chicago Rum Festival Saturday afternoon

WHERE: Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd. Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 26, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Independent Bookstore Day Crawl

WHAT: More than 50 independent bookstores in the greater Chicago area are taking part in the annual Chicagoland Bookstore Crawl, which is part of the National Independent Bookstore Day, which encourages book lovers to indulge in bookstore tourism by visiting 10 or more stores in a single day.

WHERE: Various book stores in Chicago and surrounding suburbs

WHEN: Saturday, April 26, all day

One of a Kind Show

WHAT: The One of a Kind Spring Show features over 350 talented creators showing their wares.

WHERE: The Mart, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, April 25 - Sunday, April 27

'The Goonies' 40th anniversary

WHAT: "The Goonies" is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the movie score performed by in concert the Chicago Philharmonic.

WHERE: The Auditorium, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.

Riverdance 30 - The New Generation

WHAT: Riverdance 30 – The New Generation features new choreography and costumes, and the new generation of performers who weren’t born when the show began 30 years ago.

WHERE: Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Tuesday, April 22 - Sunday, April 27

Comedian Katt Williams

WHAT: Comedian Katt Williams brings his “Heaven on Earth” Tour to Chicago for one show.

WHERE: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, April 25, 8 p.m.

Comedian Chris Redd

WHAT: Chris Redd is a comedian, former Saturday Night Live cast member and The Second City, who grew up in Naperville.

WHERE: Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Mall Store K120B, Schaumburg, IL

WHEN: Thursday, April 24 - Sunday, April 26

Circus Vazquez

WHAT: Family-run Circus Vazquez features a light show, live orchestra, high-level acrobats, dancers, and aerialists.

WHERE: Yorktown Center, Hawthorne Mall, Fox Valley Mall and Woodfield Mall

WHEN: April 18 - April 28; May 2 - May 12; May 16 - May 26, May 30 - June 15

Chicago Public Library’s 26th Annual Poetry Fest

WHAT: Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of poetry at Chicago Public Library's 26th Annual Poetry Fest, with workshops, open mics, celebrations of the power of verse.

WHERE: Harold Washington Library, 400 S. State St., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Rising Stars in Concert 50th Anniversary

WHAT: Rising Stars in Concert is the 50th anniversary of The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, Lyric Opera of Chicago’s premier artist-development program.

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Friday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Explore your Lyric!

WHAT: A day set aside for people of all ages to check Explore the Lyric Opera House for a day of exploration and fun.

WHERE: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Dr., Chicago, IL

WHEN: Saturday, April 26, 11 a.m.