A look ahead at street closures for Sunday's Hot Chocolate 5K

With cold temperatures likely here to stay in the Chicago area, thousands of runners will look to keep warm on Sunday by participating in the 16th annual Hot Chocolate Run, featuring a 5k, 10k, 15k and two-mile walk.

The course takes participants through the Loop on Wacker Drive before heading south along Michigan Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive to 35th Street. Runners will then loop back utilizing the lakefront trail to end near the intersection of Balbo Drive and Columbus Drive.

Over 28,000 participants are expected to run in one of the four events that comprise this year's Hot Chocolate Run.

As thousands prepare to take part in the seasonal event popular with casual runners, here's a look at the major street closures planned by city officials this weekend:

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: through 5 p.m. Sunday, November 5

Jackson from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 2 a.m.–2 p.m., Sunday, November 5

Balbo from Michigan to Columbus: 1 p.m., Saturday, November 4.– 2 p.m., Sunday, November 5

Columbus from Roosevelt to Ida B. Wells: 1 p.m., Saturday, November 4–2 p.m., Sunday, November 5

Monroe from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: 4 a.m. – 11 a.m., Sunday, November 5

Columbus from Ida B. Wells to Monroe: 2 a.m.–2 p.m., Sunday, November 5

Ida B. Wells from Michigan to Columbus: 2 a.m.–2 p.m., Sunday, November 5

Columbus from Monroe to Lower Wacker: 5:30 a.m.–10 a.m., Sunday, November 5

More information on the Hot Chocolate Run can be found on the event's official website.