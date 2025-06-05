As temperatures start to rise, another hallmark of summer in Chicago is underway: festival season.
In the coming months, the city will host celebrations of art, music, culture and food. Whether at a local street fair or a multi-day music festival, there’s something for everyone.
Here’s a list of over 60 of the biggest festivals happening in Chicago this summer.
June:
Chi Food Truck Fest
When: Fridays, May 16-Oct. 4
Where: Daley Plaza
Local
Who: Lineup varies by week
Jazzin’ at the Shedd
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
When: Wednesdays, May 28-Aug. 27
Where: Shedd Aquarium
Who: Varies by week
Chicago Blues Festival
When: June 5-8
Where: Ramova Theatre and Millennium Park
Who: Mavis Staples, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and more
Lincoln Park Greek Fest
When: June 6-8
Where: 2701 N. Sheffield Ave.
Who: 16 Candles, Ormi Orchestra and more
Ribfest Chicago
When: June 6-8
Where: Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park and Berteau
Who: Hello Weekend, Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press and more
Beyond Wonderland
When: June 7-8
Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Who: ARMNHMR, Audien and more
57th Street Art Fair
When: June 7-8
Where: Hyde Park
Who: Nearly 200 artists, music by Buddy Guy's Legends
Gold Coast Art Fair
When: June 7-8
Where: Grant Park
Who: Over 200 artists
Grant Park Music Festival
When: Select dates, June 11-Aug. 16
Where: Grant Park
Who: Grant Park Chorus and Grant Park Orchestra
Puerto Rican Fest
When: June 12-15
Where: Humboldt Park
Who: Viti Ruiz, Oro Solido and more
Midsommarfest
When: June 13-15
Where: Andersonville
Who: The O’My’s, Girl K, Ariana DJ and more
Taste of Randolph
When: June 13-15
Where: W. Randolph Street, between Peoria and Racine
Who: Phantogram, Moontype and more
Wells Street Art Festival
When: June 14-15
Where: Wells Street between North and Division
Who: Artist, food and merchant vendors
Old Town Art Fair
When: June 14-15
Where: Old Town Triangle Historic District
Who: Over 200 artists
Summer Smash
When: June 20-22
Where: SeatGeek Stadium
Who: Don Toliver and Yeat, Future, Young Thug and more
Fiesta Back of the Yards
When: June 20-22
Where: Ashland Avenue, from 45th to 47th
What: Rides, cuisine and live entertainment
Magnificent Mile Art Festival
When: June 21-22
Where: 875 N. Michigan Ave.
Who: Over 60 artists
Chicago Pride Fest
When: June 21-22
Where: Northalsted on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace
Who: Jesse McCartney, Deborah Cox and more
Tuesdays on the Terrace
When: Tuesdays, June 24-Aug. 26
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art
Who: Performers vary by date
Flavors of Albany Park
When: June 25
Where: Multiple routes available
Who: Over 60 restaurants
Millennium Park Summer Music Series
When: Various dates, June 26-Aug. 7
Where: Millennium Park
Who: Lineup varies by date
Millennium Art Festival
When: June 28-29
Where: 180 N. Stetson Ave.
Who: 110 participating artists
July:
Millennium Park Summer Film Series
When: Tuesdays, July 1-Aug. 19
Where: Millennium Park
What: Various films, including “The Sandlot” and “Wicked”
NASCAR Street Race
When: July 5-6
Where: Grant Park
Who: Zac Brown Band
Windy City Smokeout
When: July 10-13
Where: Outside of the United Center
Who: Bailey Zimmerman, Old Dominion and more
African/Caribbean International Festival of Life
When: July 11-13
Where: 24th Street between State and Federal
Who: Elephant Man, Jah Vinci and more
Square Roots Festival
When: July 11-13
Where: Lincoln Avenue between Montrose and Wilson
Who: Lineup to be announced June 10
Chicago Gospel Music Festival
When: July 12
Where: Millennium Park
Who: Lineup to be announced
Southport Art Fest
When: July 12-13
Where: 3733 N. Southport Ave.
Who: 100 participating artists
Taste of River North
When: July 18-19
Where: Wells Street between Ontario and Chicago
Who: Lineup to be announced
Tacos y Tamales
When: July 18-20
Where: Blue Island Avenue between Wolcott and Ashland
Who: Various performers and vendors
Roscoe Village Burger Fest
When: July 18-20
Where: 2000 W. Belmont Ave.
Who: Hello Weekend, 16 Candles and more
Ravenswood on Tap
When: July 19-20
Where: Ravenswood Corridor, Ravenswood and Berteau Avenues
Who: Punk’d, Toronzo Cannon and more
Taste of Lincoln Avenue
When: July 25-26
Where: Lincoln/Fullerton
Who: Lineup to be announced
Wicker Park Fest
When: July 25-27
Where: N. Milwaukee Avenue
Who: Hotline TNT, Letters To Cleo and more
Chinatown Summer Fair
When: July 26-27
Where: Wentworth Avenue from Cermak to 24th
Who: Performers to be announced
Lollapalooza
When: July 31 – Aug. 3
Where: Grant Park
Who: Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Combs, Twice and more
Fiesta del Sol
When: July 31 – Aug. 3
Where: Cermak Road
Who: To be announced
August:
Jeff Fest
When: Aug. 1-2
Where: 4822 N. Long Ave.
Who: Lineup to be announced
Northalsted Market Days
When: Aug. 8-10
Where: Halsted and Belmont to Halsted and Addison
Who: Keke Palmer, David Archuleta and more
Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest
When: Aug. 15-17
Where: Morse and Glenwood
Who: Over 130 artists and performers
Chicago Air and Water Show
When: Aug. 16-17
Where: North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront
What: Performances from aircrafts, boats, divers and parachuters
The Great American Lobster Fest
When: Aug. 16-17
Where: Navy Pier
Who: Menu to be announced
Edison Park Fest
When: Aug. 22-24
Where: Olmsted Avenue
Who: ARRA, AFTER PARTY and more
Lakeview Taco Fest
When: Aug. 22-24
Where: 3500 N. Southport Ave.
Who: Performers to be announced
Chicago House Music Festival
When: Aug. 23
Where: Millennium Park
Who: Lineup to be announced
West Loop Art Festival
When: Aug. 23-24
Where: Fulton Street from Aberdeen to Peoria
Who: Lineup to be announced
Chicago Jazz Festival
When: Aug. 28-31
Where: Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park
Who: Monty Alexander, Kermit Ruffins and more
Arc Music Festival
When: Aug. 29-31
Where: Union Park
Who: Adam Beyer, Adriatique and more
North Coast Music Festival
When: Aug. 29-31
Where: SeatGeek Stadium
Who: Apashe, ATLiens and more
Taste of Polonia
When: Aug. 29–September 1
Where: 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.
Who: The Polkaholics, Heart 2 Heartbreaker and more
September:
Retro on Roscoe
When: Sept. 5-7
Where: 2000 W. Roscoe St.
Who: To be announced
Taste of Chicago
When: September 5-7
Where: Grant Park
Who: Restaurants and vendors to be announced
German-American Oktoberfest
When: Sept. 5-7
Where: 4521 Lincoln Ave.
Who: Various performers and vendors
Edgewater Music Fest
When: Sept. 5-7
Where: Edgewater
Who: To be announced
Printers Row Lit Fest
When: Sept. 6-7
Where: South Dearborn from Ida B Wells to Polk
Who: Schedule to be announced
Sundays on State
When: Sept. 7, Oct. 5
Where: State Street from Randolph to Jackson
Who: To be announced
Ravenswood Art Walk
When: Sept. 13-14
Where: Ravenswood Industrial Corridor, Lawrence to Irving Park
Who: To be announced
El Grito Chicago
When: Sept. 13-14
Where: Grant Park
Who: To be announced
Riot Fest
When: Sept. 19-21
Where: Douglass Park
Who: blink-182, Weezer and more
Chicago Gourmet
When: Sept. 25-28
Where: Harris Theater Rooftop, Millennium Park
What: Schedule available here
World Music Festival
When: Sept. 26–Oct. 5
Where: Various locations
Who: To be announced
Hyde Park Jazz Festival
When: Sept. 27-28
Where: Hyde Park
Who: To be announced