A list of Chicago festivals to kickstart the summer

The city boasts an wide array of events this summer, from mainstay festivals like Lollapalooza to local cultural celebrations.

By Hannah Webster

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Getty Images

As temperatures start to rise, another hallmark of summer in Chicago is underway: festival season.

In the coming months, the city will host celebrations of art, music, culture and food. Whether at a local street fair or a multi-day music festival, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a list of over 60 of the biggest festivals happening in Chicago this summer.

June:

Chi Food Truck Fest

When: Fridays, May 16-Oct. 4

Where: Daley Plaza

Who: Lineup varies by week

Jazzin’ at the Shedd

When: Wednesdays, May 28-Aug. 27

Where: Shedd Aquarium

Who: Varies by week

Chicago Blues Festival

When: June 5-8

Where: Ramova Theatre and Millennium Park

Who: Mavis Staples, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and more

Lincoln Park Greek Fest

When: June 6-8

Where: 2701 N. Sheffield Ave.

Who: 16 Candles, Ormi Orchestra and more

Ribfest Chicago

When: June 6-8

Where: Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park and Berteau

Who: Hello Weekend, Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press and more

Beyond Wonderland

When: June 7-8

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Who: ARMNHMR, Audien and more

57th Street Art Fair

When: June 7-8

Where: Hyde Park

Who: Nearly 200 artists, music by Buddy Guy's Legends

Gold Coast Art Fair

When: June 7-8

Where: Grant Park

Who: Over 200 artists

Grant Park Music Festival

When: Select dates, June 11-Aug. 16

Where: Grant Park

Who: Grant Park Chorus and Grant Park Orchestra

Puerto Rican Fest

When: June 12-15

Where: Humboldt Park

Who: Viti Ruiz, Oro Solido and more

Midsommarfest

When: June 13-15

Where: Andersonville

Who: The O’My’s, Girl K, Ariana DJ and more

Taste of Randolph

When: June 13-15

Where: W. Randolph Street, between Peoria and Racine

Who: Phantogram, Moontype and more

Wells Street Art Festival

When: June 14-15

Where: Wells Street between North and Division

Who: Artist, food and merchant vendors

Old Town Art Fair

When: June 14-15

Where: Old Town Triangle Historic District

Who: Over 200 artists

Summer Smash

When: June 20-22

Where: SeatGeek Stadium

Who: Don Toliver and Yeat, Future, Young Thug and more

Fiesta Back of the Yards

When: June 20-22

Where: Ashland Avenue, from 45th to 47th

What: Rides, cuisine and live entertainment

Magnificent Mile Art Festival

When: June 21-22

Where: 875 N. Michigan Ave.

Who: Over 60 artists

Chicago Pride Fest

When: June 21-22

Where: Northalsted on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace

Who: Jesse McCartney, Deborah Cox and more

Tuesdays on the Terrace

When: Tuesdays, June 24-Aug. 26

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art

Who: Performers vary by date

Flavors of Albany Park

When: June 25

Where: Multiple routes available

Who: Over 60 restaurants

Millennium Park Summer Music Series

When: Various dates, June 26-Aug. 7

Where: Millennium Park

Who: Lineup varies by date

Millennium Art Festival

When: June 28-29

Where: 180 N. Stetson Ave.

Who: 110 participating artists

July:

Millennium Park Summer Film Series

When: Tuesdays, July 1-Aug. 19

Where: Millennium Park

What: Various films, including “The Sandlot” and “Wicked”

NASCAR Street Race

When: July 5-6

Where: Grant Park

Who: Zac Brown Band

Windy City Smokeout

When: July 10-13

Where: Outside of the United Center

Who: Bailey Zimmerman, Old Dominion and more

African/Caribbean International Festival of Life

When: July 11-13

Where: 24th Street between State and Federal

Who: Elephant Man, Jah Vinci and more

Square Roots Festival

When: July 11-13

Where: Lincoln Avenue between Montrose and Wilson

Who: Lineup to be announced June 10

Chicago Gospel Music Festival

When: July 12

Where: Millennium Park

Who: Lineup to be announced

Southport Art Fest

When: July 12-13

Where: 3733 N. Southport Ave.

Who: 100 participating artists

Taste of River North

When: July 18-19

Where: Wells Street between Ontario and Chicago

Who: Lineup to be announced

Tacos y Tamales

When: July 18-20

Where: Blue Island Avenue between Wolcott and Ashland

Who: Various performers and vendors

Roscoe Village Burger Fest

When: July 18-20

Where: 2000 W. Belmont Ave.

Who: Hello Weekend, 16 Candles and more

Ravenswood on Tap

When: July 19-20

Where: Ravenswood Corridor, Ravenswood and Berteau Avenues

Who: Punk’d, Toronzo Cannon and more

Taste of Lincoln Avenue

When: July 25-26

Where: Lincoln/Fullerton

Who: Lineup to be announced

Wicker Park Fest

When: July 25-27

Where: N. Milwaukee Avenue

Who: Hotline TNT, Letters To Cleo and more

Chinatown Summer Fair

When: July 26-27

Where: Wentworth Avenue from Cermak to 24th

Who: Performers to be announced

Lollapalooza

When: July 31 – Aug. 3

Where: Grant Park

Who: Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Combs, Twice and more

Fiesta del Sol

When: July 31 – Aug. 3

Where: Cermak Road

Who: To be announced

August:

Jeff Fest

When: Aug. 1-2

Where: 4822 N. Long Ave.

Who: Lineup to be announced

Northalsted Market Days

When: Aug. 8-10

Where: Halsted and Belmont to Halsted and Addison

Who: Keke Palmer, David Archuleta and more

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest

When: Aug. 15-17

Where: Morse and Glenwood

Who: Over 130 artists and performers

Chicago Air and Water Show

When: Aug. 16-17

Where: North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront

What: Performances from aircrafts, boats, divers and parachuters

The Great American Lobster Fest

When: Aug. 16-17

Where: Navy Pier

Who: Menu to be announced

Edison Park Fest

When: Aug. 22-24

Where: Olmsted Avenue

Who: ARRA, AFTER PARTY and more

Lakeview Taco Fest

When: Aug. 22-24

Where: 3500 N. Southport Ave.

Who: Performers to be announced

Chicago House Music Festival

When: Aug. 23

Where: Millennium Park

Who: Lineup to be announced

West Loop Art Festival

When: Aug. 23-24

Where: Fulton Street from Aberdeen to Peoria

Who: Lineup to be announced

Chicago Jazz Festival

When: Aug. 28-31

Where: Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park

Who: Monty Alexander, Kermit Ruffins and more

Arc Music Festival

When: Aug. 29-31

Where: Union Park

Who: Adam Beyer, Adriatique and more

North Coast Music Festival

When: Aug. 29-31

Where: SeatGeek Stadium

Who: Apashe, ATLiens and more

Taste of Polonia

When: Aug. 29–September 1

Where: 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.

Who: The Polkaholics, Heart 2 Heartbreaker and more

September:

Retro on Roscoe

When: Sept. 5-7

Where: 2000 W. Roscoe St.

Who: To be announced

Taste of Chicago

When: September 5-7

Where: Grant Park

Who: Restaurants and vendors to be announced

German-American Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 5-7

Where: 4521 Lincoln Ave.

Who: Various performers and vendors

Edgewater Music Fest

When: Sept. 5-7

Where: Edgewater

Who: To be announced

Printers Row Lit Fest

When: Sept. 6-7

Where: South Dearborn from Ida B Wells to Polk

Who: Schedule to be announced

Sundays on State

When: Sept. 7, Oct. 5

Where: State Street from Randolph to Jackson

Who: To be announced

Ravenswood Art Walk

When: Sept. 13-14

Where: Ravenswood Industrial Corridor, Lawrence to Irving Park

Who: To be announced

El Grito Chicago

When: Sept. 13-14

Where: Grant Park

Who: To be announced

Riot Fest

When: Sept. 19-21

Where: Douglass Park

Who: blink-182, Weezer and more

Chicago Gourmet

When: Sept. 25-28

Where: Harris Theater Rooftop, Millennium Park

What: Schedule available here

World Music Festival

When: Sept. 26–Oct. 5

Where: Various locations

Who: To be announced

Hyde Park Jazz Festival

When: Sept. 27-28

Where: Hyde Park

Who: To be announced

