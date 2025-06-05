As temperatures start to rise, another hallmark of summer in Chicago is underway: festival season.

In the coming months, the city will host celebrations of art, music, culture and food. Whether at a local street fair or a multi-day music festival, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a list of over 60 of the biggest festivals happening in Chicago this summer.

June:

Chi Food Truck Fest

When: Fridays, May 16-Oct. 4

Where: Daley Plaza

Who: Lineup varies by week

Jazzin’ at the Shedd

When: Wednesdays, May 28-Aug. 27

Where: Shedd Aquarium

Who: Varies by week

Chicago Blues Festival

When: June 5-8

Where: Ramova Theatre and Millennium Park

Who: Mavis Staples, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and more

Lincoln Park Greek Fest

When: June 6-8

Where: 2701 N. Sheffield Ave.

Who: 16 Candles, Ormi Orchestra and more

Ribfest Chicago

When: June 6-8

Where: Lincoln Avenue between Irving Park and Berteau

Who: Hello Weekend, Rod Tuffcurls & the Bench Press and more

Beyond Wonderland

When: June 7-8

Where: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Who: ARMNHMR, Audien and more

57th Street Art Fair

When: June 7-8

Where: Hyde Park

Who: Nearly 200 artists, music by Buddy Guy's Legends

Gold Coast Art Fair

When: June 7-8

Where: Grant Park

Who: Over 200 artists

Grant Park Music Festival

When: Select dates, June 11-Aug. 16

Where: Grant Park

Who: Grant Park Chorus and Grant Park Orchestra

Puerto Rican Fest

When: June 12-15

Where: Humboldt Park

Who: Viti Ruiz, Oro Solido and more

Midsommarfest

When: June 13-15

Where: Andersonville

Who: The O’My’s, Girl K, Ariana DJ and more

Taste of Randolph

When: June 13-15

Where: W. Randolph Street, between Peoria and Racine

Who: Phantogram, Moontype and more

Wells Street Art Festival

When: June 14-15

Where: Wells Street between North and Division

Who: Artist, food and merchant vendors

Old Town Art Fair

When: June 14-15

Where: Old Town Triangle Historic District

Who: Over 200 artists

Summer Smash

When: June 20-22

Where: SeatGeek Stadium

Who: Don Toliver and Yeat, Future, Young Thug and more

Fiesta Back of the Yards

When: June 20-22

Where: Ashland Avenue, from 45th to 47th

What: Rides, cuisine and live entertainment

Magnificent Mile Art Festival

When: June 21-22

Where: 875 N. Michigan Ave.

Who: Over 60 artists

Chicago Pride Fest

When: June 21-22

Where: Northalsted on Halsted Street from Addison to Grace

Who: Jesse McCartney, Deborah Cox and more

Tuesdays on the Terrace

When: Tuesdays, June 24-Aug. 26

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art

Who: Performers vary by date

Flavors of Albany Park

When: June 25

Where: Multiple routes available

Who: Over 60 restaurants

Millennium Park Summer Music Series

When: Various dates, June 26-Aug. 7

Where: Millennium Park

Who: Lineup varies by date

Millennium Art Festival

When: June 28-29

Where: 180 N. Stetson Ave.

Who: 110 participating artists

July:

Millennium Park Summer Film Series

When: Tuesdays, July 1-Aug. 19

Where: Millennium Park

What: Various films, including “The Sandlot” and “Wicked”

NASCAR Street Race

When: July 5-6

Where: Grant Park

Who: Zac Brown Band

Windy City Smokeout

When: July 10-13

Where: Outside of the United Center

Who: Bailey Zimmerman, Old Dominion and more

African/Caribbean International Festival of Life

When: July 11-13

Where: 24th Street between State and Federal

Who: Elephant Man, Jah Vinci and more

Square Roots Festival

When: July 11-13

Where: Lincoln Avenue between Montrose and Wilson

Who: Lineup to be announced June 10

Chicago Gospel Music Festival

When: July 12

Where: Millennium Park

Who: Lineup to be announced

Southport Art Fest

When: July 12-13

Where: 3733 N. Southport Ave.

Who: 100 participating artists

Taste of River North

When: July 18-19

Where: Wells Street between Ontario and Chicago

Who: Lineup to be announced

Tacos y Tamales

When: July 18-20

Where: Blue Island Avenue between Wolcott and Ashland

Who: Various performers and vendors

Roscoe Village Burger Fest

When: July 18-20

Where: 2000 W. Belmont Ave.

Who: Hello Weekend, 16 Candles and more

Ravenswood on Tap

When: July 19-20

Where: Ravenswood Corridor, Ravenswood and Berteau Avenues

Who: Punk’d, Toronzo Cannon and more

Taste of Lincoln Avenue

When: July 25-26

Where: Lincoln/Fullerton

Who: Lineup to be announced

Wicker Park Fest

When: July 25-27

Where: N. Milwaukee Avenue

Who: Hotline TNT, Letters To Cleo and more

Chinatown Summer Fair

When: July 26-27

Where: Wentworth Avenue from Cermak to 24th

Who: Performers to be announced

Lollapalooza

When: July 31 – Aug. 3

Where: Grant Park

Who: Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Combs, Twice and more

Fiesta del Sol

When: July 31 – Aug. 3

Where: Cermak Road

Who: To be announced

August:

Jeff Fest

When: Aug. 1-2

Where: 4822 N. Long Ave.

Who: Lineup to be announced

Northalsted Market Days

When: Aug. 8-10

Where: Halsted and Belmont to Halsted and Addison

Who: Keke Palmer, David Archuleta and more

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest

When: Aug. 15-17

Where: Morse and Glenwood

Who: Over 130 artists and performers

Chicago Air and Water Show

When: Aug. 16-17

Where: North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront

What: Performances from aircrafts, boats, divers and parachuters

The Great American Lobster Fest

When: Aug. 16-17

Where: Navy Pier

Who: Menu to be announced

Edison Park Fest

When: Aug. 22-24

Where: Olmsted Avenue

Who: ARRA, AFTER PARTY and more

Lakeview Taco Fest

When: Aug. 22-24

Where: 3500 N. Southport Ave.

Who: Performers to be announced

Chicago House Music Festival

When: Aug. 23

Where: Millennium Park

Who: Lineup to be announced

West Loop Art Festival

When: Aug. 23-24

Where: Fulton Street from Aberdeen to Peoria

Who: Lineup to be announced

Chicago Jazz Festival

When: Aug. 28-31

Where: Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park

Who: Monty Alexander, Kermit Ruffins and more

Arc Music Festival

When: Aug. 29-31

Where: Union Park

Who: Adam Beyer, Adriatique and more

North Coast Music Festival

When: Aug. 29-31

Where: SeatGeek Stadium

Who: Apashe, ATLiens and more

Taste of Polonia

When: Aug. 29–September 1

Where: 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.

Who: The Polkaholics, Heart 2 Heartbreaker and more

September:

Retro on Roscoe

When: Sept. 5-7

Where: 2000 W. Roscoe St.

Who: To be announced

Taste of Chicago

When: September 5-7

Where: Grant Park

Who: Restaurants and vendors to be announced

German-American Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 5-7

Where: 4521 Lincoln Ave.

Who: Various performers and vendors

Edgewater Music Fest

When: Sept. 5-7

Where: Edgewater

Who: To be announced

Printers Row Lit Fest

When: Sept. 6-7

Where: South Dearborn from Ida B Wells to Polk

Who: Schedule to be announced

Sundays on State

When: Sept. 7, Oct. 5

Where: State Street from Randolph to Jackson

Who: To be announced

Ravenswood Art Walk

When: Sept. 13-14

Where: Ravenswood Industrial Corridor, Lawrence to Irving Park

Who: To be announced

El Grito Chicago

When: Sept. 13-14

Where: Grant Park

Who: To be announced

Riot Fest

When: Sept. 19-21

Where: Douglass Park

Who: blink-182, Weezer and more

Chicago Gourmet

When: Sept. 25-28

Where: Harris Theater Rooftop, Millennium Park

What: Schedule available here

World Music Festival

When: Sept. 26–Oct. 5

Where: Various locations

Who: To be announced

Hyde Park Jazz Festival

When: Sept. 27-28

Where: Hyde Park

Who: To be announced