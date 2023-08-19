schaumburg

A large bounce house festival is coming to the Chicago area next week. Here's what to know

From obstacle courses to a DJ disco dome, Bounce The City offers attractions for every age.

By Fiona Hurless and Matt Stefanski

Bounce the City

A giant, mobile inflatable fun park dubbed the "ultimate bounce party" will soon roll into the Chicago area.

Bounce the City, which consists of eight different inflatables, such as an obstacle course, birthday cake bouncer and more, is planned from Saturday, Aug. 26 to Monday, Sept. 4. at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Visitors of all ages will be able to bounce and slide through a candy-colored wonderland featuring the planet's largest ballpit, a whole lot of selfie stations and many other attractions, according to a news release.

Ticketholders will be able to enter an inflatable silent disco dome, where there will be live DJs, plenty of lights and special effects.

All-Access tickets start at $23 for a 90-minute pass. Buying tickets ahead of time is encouraged as the event is expected to sell out.

Information about how to purchase tickets and frequently asked questions can be found at BounceTheCity.com.

