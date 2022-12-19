A.J. Brown and Jaylon Johnson Tip Caps, Share Twitter Exchange

Brown and Johnson tip caps, share Twitter exchange originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday, two of the best at their position matched up to provide Bears-Eagles fans with a fun battle to watch.

The league's leading receiver, A.J. Brown, matched up with one of the game's best cornerbacks, Jaylon Johnson.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"He's a great corner," Brown said after the game. "I hope he's okay. I know he got a little banged up. I got a lot of respect for him. He was just taking away the inside leverage."

Brown, the fifth-leading receiver in yards and third in touchdowns, was constantly defended by either Johnson on the outside, or rookie Kyler Gordon on the inside slot.

The veteran receiver came away with a win on the day, catching nine footballs for 181 yards, including a 68-yard pass he bested Johnson for to take near the goal line.

Nevertheless, Johnson made Brown's job difficult on Sunday. He helped the defense create three turnovers – making it only the second game this season the Eagles turned the ball over three or more times.

The two shared a brief Twitter exchange on Monday, showing respect to the other for fighting hard and putting on a show during Sunday's game.

Nothing but respect. Hope all is well . Speedy recovery. Great battle! 💯 https://t.co/cS1P8g1raB — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) December 19, 2022

Johnson left Sunday's game late after suffering a rib injury. Before his absence, he recorded six tackles and a season, game-high three pass breakups.

RELATED: Kyler's growth is biggest silver lining of Bears' loss vs. Eagles

It's no easy task going up against one of the league's best, but Johnson and the Bears' defense provided their best effort, leaving him scoreless for the Eagles.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.