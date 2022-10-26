A Guide to Trick-or-Treating in Chicago's Suburbs

As Halloween creeps up, trick-or-treating may be on the radar for many.

The tradition is one of the biggest hallmarks of the spooky season, with costumed sweet-seekers heading door-to-door with the hopes of finding candy galore.

From Grayslake to Wheaton, and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a roundup of when trick-or-treating will take place across the suburbs of Chicago.

Algonquin : 3 to 7 p.m.

: 3 to 7 p.m. Antioch: 4 to 7 p.m.

Arlington Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bartlett: 3 to 7 p.m.

Bolingbrook: 4 to 7 p.m.

Buffalo Grove: 3 to 7 p.m.

Crystal Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Deerfield: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Elk Grove Village: 1 to 8 p.m.

Elmhurst: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Evanston: 4 to 7 p.m.

Fox Lake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Glen Ellyn: 3 to 7 p.m.

Glendale Heights: 3 to 7 p.m.

Glenview: 3 to 7 p.m.

Grayslake: 4 to 7 p.m.

Gurnee: 2 to 5 p.m.

Highland Park: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Huntley: 4 to 8 p.m.

Hoffman Estates: 3 to 7 p.m.

Kildeer: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lake in the Hills: 2 to 8 p.m.

Lake Barrington: 3 to 7 p.m.

Lake Bluff: 4 to 7 p.m.

Lake Zurich: 3 to 8 p.m.

Libertyville: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lincolnshire: 4 to 8 p.m.

Lisle: 3 to 8 p.m.

Lombard: 3 to 7 p.m.

Mount Prospect: 3 to 8 p.m.

Mundelein: 4 to 8 p.m.

Northbrook: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Park: 4 to 8 p.m.

Oak Brook: 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Palatine: 3 to 7 p.m.

Park Ridge: 3 to 7 p.m.

Schaumburg: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wheaton: 3 to 7 p.m.

Wheeling: 3 to 7 p.m.

Winfield: 3 to 7 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While Chicago officials have not released an official time for trick-or-treating in the city, they have kickstarted the third rendition of Halloweek, an initiative outlining ways the community can safely celebrate the holiday.

Halloweek is packed with festive programs, including parades and locations to trick-or-treat.

Here are some of the city's Halloweek events:

Currently running through Friday: 10 pop-up "Halloween on the Block" events on residential streets from Chicago Park District

Saturday: Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade from 6 to 8 p.m. on State Street

Currently running through Monday: Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library will host virtual and in-person programming

Currently running through Monday: Sweets and treats will be stuffed into 10,000 Halloween bags and distributed from Bloomer Chocolate Company

In addition to the events, city officials shared several precautionary COVID-19 guidelines the community can follow to ensure a safe Halloween.

Chicago's guidelines are as follows:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination, including all primary series doses and boosters for your age group

Do not hand out candy or participate in Halloween events if you are having symptoms of COVID-19 or feel sick, even if you have been fully vaccinated

Wash hands or use hand sanitizer before and after trick-or-treating and use hand sanitizer

Eat candy at home, or after washing or sanitizing your hands

Masks are recommended when trick-or-treating in indoor public settings, particularly if you are at risk of getting very sick — a costume mask is not a substitute for a high-quality mask or respirator

Outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities

"After two successful years, the city of Chicago is ready to celebrate Halloween through 'Halloweek' once again," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said earlier in a statement. "This week-long celebration, hosted across all parts of our city, will give children, their families and residents of all ages fun and safe activities to participate in."