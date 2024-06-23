‘A great pillar of this community:' Retired CPD officer killed in shooting remembered

Chicago police persisted in the search for the two gunmen who shot and killed a retired police officer in West Garfield Park on Sunday afternoon.

Larry Neuman, 73, was gunned down in the front yard of his home Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of people marched down West Monroe Street in his honor on Sunday, beginning at St. Michael Missionary Baptist Church, where Neuman served, and ending outside his home, where he was shot and killed.

"We lost a great pillar of this community," said Pastor Paul Sims of St. Michael Baptist Missionary Church. "It’s time out for the senseless violence, it’s time for change in our community."

Between speakers, you could hear the wife of Larry Neuman sobbing and distraught over the sudden and unprovoked loss of her husband. Police said he was shot while doing yard work outside his residence.

"We are coming together to find strength together but make no mistake about it, it’s accountability and opportunity," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Everyone in this crowd knew the retired Chicago police officer, reverend and lifelong public servant.

His loss cuts deep, not just for his wife and his family, but for people who counted on him to keep them safe.

"He’s not only served his city, but his country as a Marine, a proud Marine," Sims said. "So this right here is a testament to the impact he had on this community."

Residents on the West Side said they're frustrated with the senseless violence tarnishing their streets and impacting their safety.

"It's a tragedy we lost him the way we lost him. looking around here right now… his loss was a blessing," said Chicago police Superintendent Larry Snelling. "When you look at everyone coming together right now, this is the start of something."

Chicago police released video Saturday of two suspects who are wanted in Neuman's killing.

The video released by police, appearing to be from a home surveillance camera, shows the two suspects walking in an alleyway close to where the killing occurred. A combined $75,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.