‘A Good Kid:' Mother Pleads for Safe Return of Missing 12-Year-Old in Hammond

The mother of a 12-year-old boy with autism who disappeared from a Hammond, Indiana, hotel issued an emotional plea for his safe return Monday as authorities continued to search for the boy for a third day in a row.

Kyrin Carter was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Best Western located on 179th Street near the Interstate 80/94 expressway. Surveillance video captured Kyrin, who was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue shorts and no shoes, walking away from the hotel.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Kyrin and his mother, Danielle Duckworth, traveled to Hammond from Kansas City, Missouri, for a family gathering.

Hammond Police Dept.

"I knew once we got here, he knew where he was cause he was mentioning all his family," Duckworth told NBC 5. "He knew exactly where he was.”

Since Saturday afternoon, local authorities have deployed a helicopter, drones and K-9 units in their efforts to find the missing boy.

According to Kyrin's family, he has always been attracted to water. As a result, search crews put a special focus on the nearby Calumet River.

Countless civilian volunteers have even stepped in to help.

"My intent today is to try to find him, even if I got to go diving," said volunteer Justin Gluth.

Anyone who sees Kyrin is asked to call 911 immediately.

The 12-year-old's mother said he's a "good kid," very energetic and "spoiled, of course."

"I just want him to make it back home in one piece," she said. "That’s all I want.”