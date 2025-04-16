‘A good child': Teen high school student shot and killed weeks before graduation

A senior Chicago high school student was shot and killed in a brazen shooting just weeks before he was set to graduate, his family said.

According to police, the teen was standing on a sidewalk just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near 115th and Morgan Streets when someone walked up and opened fire.

Officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and transported him to Roseland Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the gunman fled in an unknown direction.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the teen as Treyvon Winfield.

Winfield's parents said he was a senior at Morgan Park High School.

"My son was a good person, a good child. He was getting ready to graduate from high school," his father, Albert Winfield, told NBC Chicago, adding "all this senseless killing gotta stop."

At the scene of the shooting, more than a dozen evidence markers sat on the ground. Police were also seen at Roseland Community Hospital, processing a bullet-ridden red car, though it was not immediately clear if it was related.

“He was looking forward to prom and graduation. Looking forward to all the things that young people should look forward to and now unfortunately, the family is out here crying and distressed. Hoping this is some kind of nightmare, but unfortunately, it’s real," said Pastor Donovan Price, an advocate in the area.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Chicago police said an investigation into what happened remains ongoing.