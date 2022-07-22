culvers

A Giant Culver's Food Truck is Giving Away Free Custard, Curds in Pioneer Court Friday

A 22-foot Culver's wrapped food truck is serving free frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds in Chicago's Pioneer Court Friday.

Visitors to Pioneer Court will also be able to take in an 80lb. cheddar cheese sculpture, "hand-carved in real time" and featuring a handful of iconic Chicago landmarks, according to a press release from the chain.

It's all part of the restaurant's nationwide "From Wisconsin With Love" food truck tour, meant to "bring a slice of America's Dairyland" to 17 cities, including Chicago.

The event takes place Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in at Pioneer Court, at 401 N. Michigan Ave. Guests can enjoy free frozen custard and free Wisconsin cheese curds served by Craig Culver himself, play "frozen custard Plinko" and more.

