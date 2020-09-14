Fall in Chicago 2020: Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes, Haunted Houses And More

As cooler temperatures begin to set in across the Chicago area, people can find fall festivities even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though social distancing and safety guidelines have prevented typical autumn gatherings, Chicagoans can still enjoy falling leaves and pumpkin patches across the area over the next few months.

Here is a COVID-friendly list of fall activities:

Visit a Pumpkin Patch

Goebbert's Farm and Garden Center: 40 W. Higgins Rd., South Barrington; open daily 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

Opening Sept. 19, the pumpkin patch said they will be charging an entrance fee on Saturdays and Sundays in an effort to limit daily capacity. Customers will be required to wear a mask throughout the grounds and use cashless payments in many locations.

Bengston's Pumpkin Fest: 13341 W. 51st St., Homer Glen; open weekdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Opening Sept. 18, the pumpkin farm's website said it will not post coronavirus-related safety information until Sept. 15 to avoid any spread of misinformation. Tickets range from $13.99 to $25.99 per person, depending on the day.

Sonny Acres Farm: 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago; open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sonny Acres' website explained they are preparing to open the Fall Festival with attractions soon while following health guidelines. In the meantime, visitors can check out the Farm Fresh Store, eat at Our Kitchen Outdoor Grill, bounce on the giant Jumping Pillow and feed animals at the petting zoo.

Abbey Farms: 2855 Hart Rd., Aurora; open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., closed Monday and Tuesday.

Because of the coronavirus, Abbey Farms will open Sept. 19 with reduced daily guest admittance, online ticketing, mask requirement on high density attractions, outdoor checkouts and more. Tickets range from $12 on weekdays to $17 on weekends.

Odyssey Fun Farm: 18900 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park; open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Sept. 28 through 30 and Oct. 5 through 7.

Opening Sept. 26, Odyssey Fun Farms will have a mask requirement. Admission tickets are $16 on weekdays and $18 on weekends, both not including the pick-your-own pumpkin patch.

Go Apple Picking

Stade's Farm and Market: 3709 W. Miller Rd., McHenry; open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., apple orchard open Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While shopping at the market, Stade's said social distancing and face masks are required, as well as a limited number of customers. Face masks are also required throughout the grounds in places people cannot remain six feet apart. Minimum apple purchase is $10 per person.

All Seasons Apple Orchard: 14510 IL Route 176, Woodstock; open weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the apple orchard said it requires masks inside buildings and on the wagon ride, along with a limited number of guests while indoors. Tickets are available at $15 for children and $18 for adults.

Kuipers Family Farm: 1N318 Watson Rd., Maple Park; open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The family farm said visitors are required to wear a mask when entering the Orchard Market and admissions areas, along with maintaining six feet of distance. Apple picking is $10.99 per person, but do not include the price of sunflower picking, pumpkin picking and the train ride.

Test Your Fears in a Haunted House

With capacity limited due to the coronavirus, many haunted houses around the Chicago will open with various guidelines.

13th Floor Haunted House: 1940 George St., Melrose Park; opens weekends in September 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., then begins introducing weekdays in October generally 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with some adjustments.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the haunted house with limit the number of people within the attraction, require face coverings and limit touching person items by requiring guests bring a clear bag. Tickets range from $19.99 to $32.99 per person.

Museum of Terror Pop-Up: 2511 W. North Ave., Chicago; open weekends from 3 p.m. to midnight.

The haunted house, featuring real-world stories and horror depictions, will require all guests to wear face masks. Opening Oct. 15, tickets range from $15 to $35 and must be selected during a chosen time slot.

Hopper's Haunted House: 11576 N IL Route 2, Rockford; open Thursday and Sunday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m, along with Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. to midnight.

Hopper's has not released information regarding coronavirus precautions, but said in a Facebook post that this year "will be different." Tickets are $20 per person.

Enjoy the Fall Foliage

Though leaves haven't changed quite yet, Chicagoans can enjoy the fall foliage soon enough across the area.

Garfield Park Conservatory: 300 N. Central Park Ave., Chicago; open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The conservatory brought the "Flowers of Monet" exhibition this fall and costs $5 for adults, while members and children are free. Due to the coronavirus, all visitors must book a reservation and only spend 30 minutes in the garden. A ticket to the main garden allows for 90 minutes.

Chicago Botanic Gardens: 1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe; open daily 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. with adjustments.

The gardens require all guests to book a registered time prior to the visit to ensure limited capacity guidelines. Admission to the Chicago Botanic Gardens is free, however the Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns ranges from $16 to $18 per person.

The Morton Arboretum: 4100 IL Route 53, Lisle; open daily from 9 a.m. to sunset, with 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for members only.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the arboretum requires an advanced reservation to ensure social distancing. Tickets range from $10 to $15, with lower prices on Wednesdays.