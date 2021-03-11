‘A Collective Trauma': New Report Details the Effects of Stress in America in 2020

Stress has led to potentially harmful behavior changes that could thrust the U.S. into a whole new health crisis

A healthcare worker wears a N95 respirator with two straps that fit around the head.
Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images

A new report from the American Psychological Association shows just how stressful life in America was in 2020.

The APA's "Stress in America" report, published Thursday, provides a stunning example of how mental health directly impacts physical health, NBC News reports. It comes exactly one year after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic.

"We've gone through a collective trauma," said Arthur C. Evans, chief executive officer and executive vice president of the APA.

Local

chicago carjackings 8 hours ago

Taskforce Dedicated to Tackling Chicago Area Carjackings Gives Updates on Efforts

thunderstorms 8 hours ago

Showers, Thunderstorms and High Winds Across Chicago Area Overnight and Into Morning

The resulting stress, the report found, is showing up in drastic weight changes and increased alcohol use.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
A trauma psychologist who is a mother herself realized early in the pandemic that parents needed more resources and support to cope with the “relentless” demands that were being placed on them. So Amanda Zelechoski and her fellow psychologist Lindsay Malloy started Pandemic Parenting, a website where parents can find science-based information about parenting during the COVID-19 outbreak. Zelechoski joined LX News to talk about the site and offer advice for struggling parents.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us