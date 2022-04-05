A ‘Bridgerton' Immersive Experience is Coming to Chicago This Month

The Queens Ball: Bridgerton Experience

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Esteemed members of the Ton are invited to a soiree in Chicago as a new event aims to kick off the social season in royal style this month.

“The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience,” is slated to transform a "secret" venue in the city into Regency-era London for fans of Netflix’s global hit.

The streaming service, Shondaland and event discovery platform Fever are organizing the pop-up, which is set to feature immersive decor and costumes, Instagramable floral drapes, towering powdered wigs and a cast of royal actors.

Guests will be given the chance to be named as the coveted diamond of the season while "Lady Whistledown's Society Papers'' whisk from corner to corner. Organizers also plan to have a live string quartet playing iconic tracks from the hit show, including a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”

The immersive extravaganza will run for 90 minutes at a "secret" venue that will be revealed before the event. Guests must be over the age of 21 — or keeping in theme, "one and twenty."  

Tickets are available for purchase starting at $49 per person here

The event already has a stop in Los Angeles, and will travel to Montreal and Washington, D.C.  

“Bridgerton” is based on a series of books penned by author Julia Quinn. The show’s first season debuted in 2020, and the second one dropped this March 25.

