‘A Beer for Kim:' Suburban Plainfield Brewery Creates Beer to Help Carjacking Victim

A batch of beer brewed to help financially support the recovery of a carjacking victim sold out hours after it was released Friday in suburban Plainfield.

Werk Force Brewing Company said it is donating 100% of the proceeds of “A Beer for Kim” to Kim Weibring, who was shot in a Wendy’s parking lot in Aurora last month.

“It’s bringing awareness,” said Nic Cata, manager of Werk Force Brewing Company. “We hope that it goes further and everyone has Kim in their thoughts and prayers.”

According to her family, Weibring is currently undergoing rehab and working hard.

“She is so focused on getting better for her boys, but also, she, herself, is so spirited and so willing to learn whatever it takes to make life as good as possible,” said her stepfather, John Reincke.

Friends and family have created an online fundraiser for Weibring.

The brewery said all 60 cases of the west coast style IPA were sold Friday afternoon.

“More of this stuff needs to happen. It brings awareness to what happened,” said customer Joe Praska. “They brew good beer and we want to help them out and help Kim out.”

A spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department said the investigation of Weibring’s carjacking continues, and the department is working with its partners on the local, state and federal levels.