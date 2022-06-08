A 70,000 Pound Banana Display in a Chicago Suburb is Hoping to Break a Guinness World Record

Everything is business as usual Wednesday morning, except for that great big fruit display you might have seen outside the Jewel-Osco in the western Chicago suburb of Westmont.

It's called Banana Bonanza, and according to a press release, fruit and vegetable producer and distributer Fresh Del Monte and Jewel-Osco are hoping to break the Guinness World Record for "World's Largest Fruit Display."

The display, which took three days to construct, contains thousands of bananas -- more than 70,000 pounds worth -- fruit officials say.

The giant banana stand is located outside Jewel-Osco at 4 East Ogden Ave. in Westmont. At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Guinness representative will be on site to verify whether or not the display sets a world record.

The current world record was set earlier this year in Louisiana.

After the event, bananas will be given away to customers, and any leftover bananas will be donated to the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

According to the release, bananas are Jewel-Osco’s top selling item: its produce departments stocks more than 140,000 pounds of bananas a day.