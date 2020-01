A 21-year-old male was walking on the sidewalk along the first block of South Homan Ave. when someone fired gunshots from a silver sedan.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning in Fifth City on the West Side.

Police say the man was shot in the abdomen, and eventually driven to Stroger Hospital by a member of his family. His condition is listed as “good.”

As of right now, no one is in custody while Area North detectives continue to investigate.