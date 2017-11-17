Some neighbors are fed up and they say if they can’t get justice they can at least get even. Michelle Relerford reports. (Published 11 minutes ago)

'Tis The Season: Package Thefts Caught on Camera, Neighbors Say

Some neighbors are fed up and they say if they can’t get justice they can at least get even.

Cameras caught a thief grabbing package from a porch in Wicker Park and another thief with no shoes stealing a box from a home in Westlawn/

Alex Ramirez says it’s the same woman in this video stealing his shipment of clothing and car parts.

"I️ guess it made me more angry because I wasn’t there I wish I️ would’ve been there and caught the person in front of my door," Ramirez said.

In South Loop surveillance video, the homeowner says the thief got a pair of $50 shoes and a $600 dollar cellphone.

And in Ukrainian Village? Carol Chavez says she's fed up with thieves.

So fed up, in fact, she left a box of junk, packaged and labeled on the porch and it was stolen in one hour, she said.

To protect your property experts recommend that you use smart package lockers, send deliveries to your workplace, or require a signature on delivery.

But Chavez wants her next package to get stolen, she says it’s a special delivery for the crooks out there.

"My next step is poop boxes but I️ need donations," she said.

She says she's collecting donations from neighbors dogs.

The packages will be waiting and cameras will be rolling.