See the Full 2017 CTA Holiday Train, Bus Schedule

Chicago commuters will soon be riding in holiday style!

The Chicago Transit Authority has announced its 2017 holiday train and bus schedule, which continues through the end of December.

The holiday train and elves' workshop train will not only be bringing commuters to their destinations this season, it will also deliver food baskets to charities across the city, the transit agency announced.

The train is a tradition decades in the making, beginning on the Blue Line in 1992 with a simple "Season's Greetings from the CTA" sign on a train that delivered food to various charities.

Now, the train has evolved, bringing Santa on board as he waves to riders from his sleigh at the front of the train.

The holiday train and elves' workshop train will be wrapped in festive gear and adorned with thousands of twinkling lights. Inside, riders will be greeted by Santa's elves, who will have "plenty of candy canes for good boys and girls," the CTA said.

The 60-foot holiday bus will also be transformed into a "winter wonderland" with "Ralphie the Reindeer" and Santa's sleigh in tow. Strings of lights will outline the bus and its windows along with 3-D antlers up top and a ruby light at the front of the bus. Some riders will even be able to take photos with Santa.

The CTA Holiday train will make its way through all "L" lines in late-November and December from 1-8 p.m. on weekends and 3-7 p.m. on some weekdays. Every Saturday, the holiday train will be followed by the elves' workshop train to "allow more to enjoy this one of a kind holiday experience."

The holiday bus will run from Nov. 28 through Dec. 23.

Here's a look at the train and bus schedules:



BUS:

NOTE: Departure times have not yet been released.

Tue 11/28

#56 Milwaukee

Wed 11/29 - photo day

#56 Milwaukee



Thu 11/30

#92 Foster

#91 Austin

Fri 12/1 - photo day

#22 Clark

Sat 12/2 - photo day

#22 Clark/#97 Skokie

Tue 12/5 - photo day

#66 Chicago

Wed 12/6

#66 Chicago

Thu 12/7 - photo day

#126 Jackson

Fri 12/8 - photo day

#12 Roosevelt

Sat 12/9

#12 Roosevelt

Wed 12/13 - photo day

#29 State

Thu 12/14

#29 State

Fri 12/15 - photo day

#28 Stony Island

Sat 12/16 - photo day



#62 Archer

Sun 12/17

#62 Archer

Wed 12/20 - photo day

#X49 Western Exp.

Thu 12/21 - photo day

#79 79th

Fri 12/22

#3 King Drive

Sat 12/23 - photo day

#3 King Drive









TRAIN:

* = Elves' workshop train will follow

11/18 - Sat

Red Line



11/24- Fri

Green Line & Orange Line

11/25- Sat* - photo day

Green Line



11/28 - Tue

Green Line & Orange Line



11/29 - Wed

Orange Line & Brown Line



11/30 - Thu

Orange Line & Brown Line



12/1 - Fri

Orange Line & Brown Line



photo day

12/2 - Sat* - photo day

Orange Line & Brown Line



12/5 - Tue

Pink Line



12/6 - Wed

Pink Line



12/7 - Thu

Blue Line



12/8 - Fri

Blue Line



photo day

12/9 - Sat*

Blue Line (+ photo-only stop on Pink Line)



12/12 - Tue

Red Line



12/13 - Wed

Purple Line



12/14 - Thu

Red Line



2/15 - Fri

Purple Line 1



12/16 - Sat* - photo day

Red Line & Purple Line



12/21 - Thu

Purple Line



12/22 - Fri

Yellow Line

