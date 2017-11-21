See the Full 2017 CTA Holiday Train, Bus Schedule - NBC Chicago
See the Full 2017 CTA Holiday Train, Bus Schedule

    Chicago commuters will soon be riding in holiday style! 

    The Chicago Transit Authority has announced its 2017 holiday train and bus schedule, which continues through the end of December. 

    The holiday train and elves' workshop train will not only be bringing commuters to their destinations this season, it will also deliver food baskets to charities across the city, the transit agency announced. 

    The train is a tradition decades in the making, beginning on the Blue Line in 1992 with a simple "Season's Greetings from the CTA" sign on a train that delivered food to various charities. 

    Now, the train has evolved, bringing Santa on board as he waves to riders from his sleigh at the front of the train. 

    The holiday train and elves' workshop train will be wrapped in festive gear and adorned with thousands of twinkling lights. Inside, riders will be greeted by Santa's elves, who will have "plenty of candy canes for good boys and girls," the CTA said. 

    The 60-foot holiday bus will also be transformed into a "winter wonderland" with "Ralphie the Reindeer" and Santa's sleigh in tow. Strings of lights will outline the bus and its windows along with 3-D antlers up top and a ruby light at the front of the bus. Some riders will even be able to take photos with Santa. 

    The CTA Holiday train will make its way through all "L" lines in late-November and December from 1-8 p.m. on weekends and 3-7 p.m. on some weekdays. Every Saturday, the holiday train will be followed by the elves' workshop train to "allow more to enjoy this one of a kind holiday experience."

    The holiday bus will run from Nov. 28 through Dec. 23. 

    Here's a look at the train and bus schedules: 

    BUS:

    NOTE: Departure times have not yet been released.

    Tue 11/28 

    #56 Milwaukee 

    Wed 11/29  - photo day

    #56 Milwaukee 

    Thu 11/30 

    #92 Foster

    #91 Austin

    Fri 12/1 - photo day

    #22 Clark

    Sat 12/2  - photo day

    #22 Clark/#97 Skokie

    Tue 12/5 - photo day

    #66 Chicago

    Wed 12/6 

    #66 Chicago

    Thu 12/7 - photo day

    #126 Jackson

    Fri 12/8 - photo day

    #12 Roosevelt

    Sat 12/9

    #12 Roosevelt

    Wed 12/13  - photo day

    #29 State

    Thu 12/14 

    #29 State

    Fri 12/15 - photo day

    #28 Stony Island

    Sat 12/16 - photo day

    #62 Archer

    Sun 12/17 

    #62 Archer

    Wed 12/20 - photo day

    #X49 Western Exp.

    Thu 12/21 - photo day

    #79 79th

    Fri 12/22

    #3 King Drive

    Sat 12/23 - photo day

    #3 King Drive



    TRAIN:

    * = Elves' workshop train will follow

    11/18 - Sat

    Red Line

    11/24- Fri

    Green Line & Orange Line

    11/25- Sat* - photo day

    Green Line

    11/28 - Tue

    Green Line & Orange Line

    11/29 - Wed

    Orange Line & Brown Line 

    11/30 - Thu

    Orange Line & Brown Line

    12/1 - Fri

    Orange Line & Brown Line

    photo day

    12/2 - Sat* - photo day

    Orange Line & Brown Line 

    12/5 - Tue

    Pink Line

    12/6 - Wed

    Pink Line

    12/7 - Thu

    Blue Line 

    12/8 - Fri

    Blue Line 

    photo day

    12/9 - Sat*

    Blue Line (+ photo-only stop on Pink Line)

    12/12 - Tue

    Red Line 

    12/13 - Wed

    Purple Line

    12/14 - Thu

    Red Line

    2/15 - Fri

    Purple Line 1

    12/16 - Sat* - photo day

    Red Line & Purple Line

    12/21 - Thu

    Purple Line

    12/22 - Fri

    Yellow Line

