Person Fatally Shot in Palos Heights, Police Say

A person was fatally shot Monday evening in a southwest suburb before the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

The shooting took place in Palos Heights about 5 p.m. in the 7300 block of West Ishnala Drive.

The victim, who was only identified as male by Palos Heights police, was taken to Advocate Christ Hospital in neighboring Oak Lawn where died.

The victim’s name is not being released until his family has been notified of his death, police said.

“We do not believe this to be a random incident and we don’t believe that there is any threat to the community,” police said in a statement.

A neighbor said they heard about three gunshots.

No other information was immediately available.



