An off-duty police officer is in serious condition after what authorities are calling a "domestic incident."

Few details have been released, but Chicago Police News Affairs said the 47-year-old officer suffered a head injury just after 8 a.m. near 76th Street and Stony Island Avenue.

She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

No one was in custody as of Friday morning.

