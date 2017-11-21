Mazeski Gets Endorsement From EMILY's List - NBC Chicago
OLY-CHICAGO
Ward Room
Covering Chicago's nine political influencers

Mazeski Gets Endorsement From EMILY's List

By Mary Ann Ahern

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Mazeski Gets Endorsement From EMILY's List
    Facebook

    With 10 candidates vying in the Democratic primary to face Congressman Peter Roskam, EMILY's List is endorsing Kelly Mazeski.

    EMILY's List President Stephanie Schriock said Mazeski's "experience and perspective is exactly the change that Chicagoland families deserve in Congress -- and EMILY's List is proud to stand with her."

    EMILY's List is the nation's largest resource for women in politics. The endorsement means, EMILY's List will introduce Mazeski to other EMILY's List social media followers and mailing lists, a critical fundraising boost. As well, they will serve as advisors in her campaign.

    "I am deeply honored to have received the endorsement of EMILY's List," Mazeski told NBC 5. "Their support will help me beat Peter Roskam next November. Roskam has turned his back on the constituents of the Illinois 6th Congressional District."

    The 57-year-old is a cancer survivor who has run for the state senate and is a member of the Barrington Hiills Plan Commission.

    Other Democrats gathering petitions for the March 20 primary are: Grace Haaf, Jennifer Zordani, Becky Anderson Wilkins, Sean Carsten, Carole Cheney, Amanda Howland, Suzy Price, Austin Songer, and Ryan Huffman.

    Published 33 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices