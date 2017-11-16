How Much Snow Could the Chicago Area See This Winter?

The winter season is almost here and the question looms, “How much snow will we have?”

The last five years have seen dramatic shifts in terms of snow amounts in the Chicago area. From very little snow in 2012 to 84 inches in 2014. Last year, the area recorded 31 inches of snow, but the majority of that fell in the month of December and the rest of the winter was very dry.

So, what about this year? There is another La Nina set up for the U.S., meaning there will be periods of below-average sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean. This doesn’t necessarily paint an exact picture for the Chicago area, however, because it is only one of the many elements in play and no La Nina winter is exactly the same.

Looking at all the elements, Chicago could see a wetter than average winter. This doesn’t necessarily mean a ton of snow, but this could be rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain, etc. The temperatures have to be cold enough to see snow. NOAA’s Temperature Outlook for the winter had no signals either way to an above-average or below-average winter.

Looking at the month of November so far, temperatures have been below average for the majority of the month.

Typically, a pattern for the year sets up in late-October and early-November. There have been several shots of cold air this month, so this could mean that cold air will be around during a good portion of the winter. That, combined with wetter than average precipitation, could amount to more snow.