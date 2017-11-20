Hastert Scores Victory in One of Two Abuse-Related Lawsuits

Disgraced former House Speaker Dennis Hastert scored a minor victory in Kendall County Court Thursday, as a judge ruled he does not have to reveal the names of other young people he may have molested. Phil Rogers reports. (Published Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017)

Disgraced former House Speaker Dennis Hastert scored a victory in Kendall County Circuit Court Monday, as a judge threw out a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed Hastert sexually abused him when he was a child, in approximately 1973 or 74.

The man, identified in court documents as “Richard Doe,” claimed Hastert molested him at Kendall County’s old Game Farm when Doe was 9 or 10 years old. But Judge Robert Pilmer ruled Monday that the statute of limitations had long since expired on any such allegation.

"This individual Richard Doe, when he turned 18, was not aware of his claims at the time,” Doe’s attorney Kristi Browne said after court. “Shortly after he turned 18, within that first two years, he approached the prosecutor in Kendall County, Mr. Ingemunson, tried to report the claim or crime, and Mr. Ingemunson made misrepresentations to him which discouraged him from filing that claim.”

Browne said that Ingemunson told Doe that if he filed a complaint, he would be prosecuted or sued. Ingemunson has previously told NBC5 he has no recollection of any such conversation.

“I’ve never met him,” Ingemunson said. “He’s never been in my office.”

The former State’s Attorney said he had confirmed that a former assistant in the office, Jean Fletcher, did recall meeting the man, but “I never knew what it was.”

Browne says she is weighing all options for her client, including an appeal or a motion for the judge to reconsider his ruling. That matter is set for February 23.