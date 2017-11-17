As shoppers, tourists and residents flock to downtown Chicago this holiday season, police are warning of groups of teenage robbers targeting pedestrians in the popular Grant Park area. NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

As shoppers, tourists and residents flock to downtown Chicago this holiday season, police are warning of groups of teenage robbers targeting pedestrians in the popular Grant Park area.

The co-ed groups have robbed tourists and residents walking at night along Michigan Avenue between Congress and Balbo, including in Grant Park, police said in a community alert.

In the incidents, the teenagers walk up to their victims, strike them in the head with their fists and then kick them while demanding property, according to authorities.

The have taken backpacks, wallets and purses from their victims.

At least three incidents shave been reported so far this month, taking place between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.





200 block of E. Balbo Dr. on November 8, 2017 at 9:30 p.m.

100 block of E. Balbo Dr. on November 9, 2017 at 9:30 p.m.

500 block of S. Michigan Ave. on November 12, 2017 at 8:05 p.m.





In the first incident, police described the suspects as two men between 18 and 20 years old, weighing roughly 130 pounds and standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall. One was wearing a black bandana and the other a baseball hat.

The second robbery involved seven boys between 15 and 18 years old, police said.

In the most recent robbery, up to 10 women and men between 16 and 20 years old were involved.

Police urge anyone in the area to be vigilant and call in suspicious activity.