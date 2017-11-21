A crucial vote is expected Tuesday at the Cook County Board meeting, where commissioners are set to vote on the controversial 2018 budget plan that calls for drastic cuts across the board in wake of the failed sweetened beverage tax. Susan Carlson reports.

Commissioners were still tweaking teh budget as of Monday evening, looking to scale back some of the cuts. But even with revisions, hundreds of layoffs remain on the table.

Public Guardian employees spoke out about the predicted loss of 22 positions, and a last-minute deal may save their office from the devastating cuts.

"The Budget Office has worked today to restore the 22 positions due for layoffs in the Public Guardian's Office," Frank Shuftan, director of communications for Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a statement Monday. "Advocates for the Public Guardian made a compelling case over the weekend and today to roll back the planned layoffs and maintain service levels."

The $5.2 billion budget plan also asks commissioners to voluntarily take $20,000 out of their own operating budgets. So far, only a handful have agreed.

Preckwinkle had claimed that when commissioners voted to repeal her highly contested sweetened beverage tax, the budget suffered a $200 million loss.

The vote took place just two months after the tax took effect in the area. The tax will begin being phased out beginning Dec. 1.

Commissioners are expected to meet for a special meeting to discuss the proposed amendments to the 2018 budget plan, with a full vote expected after.

"The amendment will have bipartisan support from commissioners," Preckwinkle said in a statement Friday as she announced the proposed changes. "I applaud the commissioners for their collaboration on the amendment, as well as the separately elected officials, County staff and the public for their input, and look forward to passage of our budget Tuesday."