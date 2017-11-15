Armed Robber Takes 'Substantial Amount of Money' After Forcing Employees at Popular Restaurant to Fill Backpack With Cash - NBC Chicago
Armed Robber Takes 'Substantial Amount of Money' After Forcing Employees at Popular Restaurant to Fill Backpack With Cash

    An armed robber walked away with a "substantial amount" of money from a popular North Side Chicago restaurant late Tuesday night, police said. Regina Waldroup reports.

    The man entered the Summer House Santa Monica restaurant in the 1900 block of Halsted, in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, around 11:30 p.m., about an hour after the restaurant had closed for the night, according to authorities. 

    Employees were inside cleaning up when they said the man entered through a back door armed with a handgun, walked to an office area at the back of the restaurant, put a backpack on the floor and told them to start filling it up with money, police said. 

    No one was injured during the robbery, but the man left with what authorities said was a "substantial amount of money" and "in the thousands." 

    It was not immediately known if the restaurant had surveillance cameras that may have caught the incident on video. 

    No one was in custody as of Wednesday morning. An investigation remained ongoing. 


    Published at 7:11 AM CST on Nov 15, 2017

