Apparently, No One Knows Who Kris Bryant is in Austria

Kris Bryant has a hard time even going to the grocery store in the U.S. without being noticed, but send him to Austria and it appears things are very different.

Bryant and his wife Jessica apparently went to Salzburg, where they walked through the historic Old Town area. The couple was filmed by Red Bull as Bryant asked locals if they knew who he was.

“Baseball is really exciting in Chicago right now, so we’re going to see if it’s spread over to this side of the world,” Bryant said. “I hope they’re excited to meet me.”

The answer was apparently disappointing for the Cubs star – who went entirely unnoticed by those featured in the footage.

Many of them didn’t even watch baseball, but some knew the Chicago Bulls and even Kobe Bryant.

One person did manage to put on a baseball glove and play a quick game of catch with Bryant, however.

Did we mention Bryant tries on Lederhosen while he’s there?