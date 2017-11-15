In an unprecedented move, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will vacate the convictions of 15 individuals, who say they were framed by a crew of alleged rogue cops who operated for years on Chicago’s South Side. Dick Johnson reports. (Published 22 minutes ago)

In an unprecedented move, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will vacate the convictions of 15 individuals, who say they were framed by a crew of alleged rogue cops who operated for years on Chicago’s South Side.

The move, which will be announced at a Thursday morning hearing, expected to be the largest single-day exonerations in Cook County history. It is the latest episode in the continuing scandal involving former Sgt. Ronald Watts, and the tactical team he once headed at the former Ida B. Wells housing project.

Attorney Joshua Tepfer, who brought the 15 cases, praised Foxx for her decision.

“It represents a cosmic shift in the way we are handling police misconduct and wrongful convictions in this city,” he said. “The Cook County State’s Attorney made a lot of promises, and this is just an enormous, enormous step forward.”

Watts and one of his officers, Kallatt Mohammed went to prison themselves, but investigators have long contended that others in the unit, some of whom are still on the force, were also corrupt.

“The allegations are crystal clear,” said Tepfer. “They shook down citizens for bribes and planted evidence of drugs and contraband.” Tepfer explained “it was a day to day corrupt operation that these officers were engaged in on the backs of the most vulnerable in our society."

“Since State’s Attorney Foxx took office, the Conviction Integrity Unit has been reviewing claims of wrongful convictions involving arrests made by Sergeant Watts and officers working under his command,” State’s Attorney spokesman Robert Foley told NBC5 Investigates. “This review has shown a pattern of narcotics arrests that raise serious concerns about the validity of the resulting convictions for these 15 defendants. Therefore, the State’s Attorney’s Office is vacating the convictions.”

Tepfer believes the impact of that move will have a lasting effect.

“I think that it’s just extraordinarily meaningful for this community that we’re finally trying to repair that damage,” he said. “That’s how you build police trust in those communities."