99-Year-Old Woman Dies in South Chicago Fire

A 99-year-old woman is dead after a fire broke out in a South Chicago home Thursday night.
Crews responded to a residential fire in the 8200 block of South Saginaw Avenue just after midnight, Chicago police said.
The Chicago Fire Department transported the elderly woman to Trinity Hospital, where she later died, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
