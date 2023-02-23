$979,000 Winning Lotto Ticket Sold at Chicago Gas Station

Check your Illinois lottery tickets: one lucky ticket sold in Chicago just scooped up a jackpot of nearly $1 million.

According to a press release from the Illinois Lottery, a winning "Fast Play Twenty 20s" ticket was purchased Saturday at a Shell gas station in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood, at 4800 N. Ashland Ave.

Similar to the Powerball, the Fast Play game's jackpot grows with each ticket sold statewide until the grand prize is won. According to officials, the jackpot began at $50,000. By the time the wining ticket was sold, officials say, the jackpot had swelled to $979,168 -- the biggest Fast Play jackpot in game history.

The lucky ticket holder isn't the only one who cashed in. The gas station that sold the ticket, according to officials, will receive a bonus of nearly $9,800 -- one percent of the prize amount.

Just two months ago, an Illinois iLottery player won a $925,000 Fast Play jackpot, lottery officials say.

According to the Illinois Lottery, Fast Play games are "quick and easy draw games that can be played at anytime."

"There are no numbers to pick, no play slip to complete, no scratching, and no waiting for winning numbers," the release says.