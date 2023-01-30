96-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Freezer on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are searching for answers after a 96-year-old woman was found dead in a freezer on the city’s Northwest Side Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers were called to a residence in the 5500 block of West Melrose in the Cragin neighborhood just after 4:30 p.m. Monday for reports of an unresponsive woman.

When they arrived, they discovered the victim inside of a freezer inside of the residence.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available, and detectives are conducting a death investigation.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.