95-year-old Bulls fan to attend first game Friday on Fan Appreciation Day

The Chicago Bulls are thanking their fans Friday night as they host the Washington Wizards in the final game of the regular season, and the club is making room for one of their longtime supporters.

Ida, now 95 years old, has been a Bulls fan since the beginning, but has yet to attend a game in-person.

Ida's family, videotaping the diehard fan wearing her Bulls sweater, delivered the news that she would be able to take in the action live for the first time ever.

“You’re going to your first Bulls game!”



While Ida expressed concerns over getting around the United Center with limited mobility, her family assured her that there would be a comfortable spot for her at the Madhouse on Madison Friday night.

After the Bulls take on the Wizards, they'll finish the regular season in Philadelphia against the 76ers on Sunday, April 13 before competing in the NBA Play-In Tournament, aiming to earn a spot in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.