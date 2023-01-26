93-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed by Porsche in South Austin Hit-and-Run

An elderly woman was killed Thursday afternoon when a vehicle struck her in a South Austin crosswalk, Chicago police say.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue at approximately 12:23 p.m.

A woman, 93, was crossing the street in a crosswalk when she was struck by a Porsche Cayenne, police said.

Authorities say that the car drove around a stopped vehicle and into the bike lane before striking the woman in the crosswalk. The vehicle then drove away from the scene.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and an investigation is underway.