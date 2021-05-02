90-Year-Old Man Dies in All-Terrain Vehicle Crash

Authorities say a 90-year-old man was killed and his 45-year-old passenger was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Bangor Township in Wisconsin.
The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says Dennis Wood was trying to make a turn at an intersection Saturday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.
Deputies say the man died at the scene.
Local
WEAU-TV reports that Wood’s passenger received minor injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Copyright Associated Press