90-Year-Old Man Dies in All-Terrain Vehicle Crash

Authorities say a 90-year-old man was killed and his 45-year-old passenger was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Bangor Township in Wisconsin.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says Dennis Wood was trying to make a turn at an intersection Saturday morning when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected.

Deputies say the man died at the scene.

WEAU-TV reports that Wood’s passenger received minor injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.