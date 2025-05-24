Indiana

90 Day Fiancé star, Indiana native Ben Rathbun dies at age 55

The post said Rathbun died of cancer at his parents' home in Indiana, where he's from.

By Grace Erwin

Ben Rathbun, known for his appearance on the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" passed away at age 55, his ex-wife shared on Facebook.

The post said Rathbun died of cancer at his parents' home in Indiana, where he's from.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Rathbun had four kids with his ex-wife, Lisa Perry Rathbun.

"Please remember us in your prayers," the Facebook post said.

Rathbun's wife Mahogany Roca, who he appeared on the show with, shared an emotional Instagram post following her husband's death.

"I love you more than anyone," Roca wrote.

Local

Englewood 52 mins ago

Man shot inside of business on Chicago's South Side, suspect injured

Indiana 1 hour ago

Purdue Fort Wayne dropping baseball, softball amid university budget cuts, revenue sharing

The two announced their marriage in an episode of "90 Day Diaries" in early 2024.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us