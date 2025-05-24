Ben Rathbun, known for his appearance on the hit reality show "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" passed away at age 55, his ex-wife shared on Facebook.

The post said Rathbun died of cancer at his parents' home in Indiana, where he's from.

Rathbun had four kids with his ex-wife, Lisa Perry Rathbun.

"Please remember us in your prayers," the Facebook post said.

Rathbun's wife Mahogany Roca, who he appeared on the show with, shared an emotional Instagram post following her husband's death.

"I love you more than anyone," Roca wrote.

The two announced their marriage in an episode of "90 Day Diaries" in early 2024.