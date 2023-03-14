9-Year-Old Girl From Aurora Honored for Saving Her Mom's Life After Medical Emergency

A 9-year-old girl from Aurora is being recognized for her bravery and quick-thinking after she made a life-saving calling to 911 --- helping to save her mother’s life.

On Feb. 2, Aria Lamen was at home doing homework when her mom had a medical emergency. Aria knew what to do, immediately calling 911.

Aria’s call likely helped save her mom’s life.

“For her to do what she did and stay so calm is amazing- I am super proud of her,” said her mother, Caron Lamen. “I could not be here today had it not been for her courage and calmness.”

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“I was super, super worried for her,” said Aria.

Caron spent 16 days in the hospital and rehab before returning home.

Tracie Whalen was the 911 dispatcher that day.

“She did better than 90% of the adults I talk to,” said Whalen.

Aria received the mayor’s award of excellence award for her bravery.

The family plans to hang Aria’s plaque in their living room – where the medical emergency happened.