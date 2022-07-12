9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Gary, Indiana

A 9-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon after authorities pulled her from Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana.

Witnesses reported two female children struggling in the water about 2:25 p.m. at Marquette Beach in Gary, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Authorities pulled one girl from the lake, but could not locate the second child. A Lake County Sheriff’s helicopter located the other girl and authorities transported both children to Gary Methodist Hospital, according to the department of natural resources’ division of law enforcement.

The 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 14-year-old girl was treated and released from the hospital, the department said.

A Lake County coroner’s autopsy is pending.