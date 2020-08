A nine-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in the Cabrini-Green neighborhood on Chicago's Near North Side, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 6:45 p.m. in the 900 block of North Cambridge. The victim was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and initially said to be in good condition.

After 7:30 p.m., police said the boy sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

