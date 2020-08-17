9-Year-Old Boy Injured in Shooting on Chicago's South Side, Police Say

A 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his ear after he was shot on Chicago’s South Side Monday afternoon.

According to police, a ShotSpotter alert was sent out in the 7900 block of South Wentworth at approximately 1:56 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to that scene, but minutes later a 911 call went out in the 8500 block of South Givins Court, police said.

There, authorities found the boy, who had suffered a graze wound to his ear. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

According to authorities, the boy was riding in a vehicle when another car pulled up alongside and a person inside opened fire. The boy was the only one hit in the shooting, and the other vehicle fled the scene.

Area Two detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.