9-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot at Family's South Bend Home

Authorities say a 9-year-old boy was fatally shot at his family’s home in South Bend while juveniles were playing with a gun.

Police officers were called to the home about 12:30 a.m. Sunday where they found Tre’von Barnett had been shot.

The St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office says emergency workers declared him dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting happened while juveniles were playing with a gun and that no adults were involved.

No arrests were immediately made.

