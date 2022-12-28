9 New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Medical Bills in 2023

In a matter of days, nearly 200 new laws will take effect across Illinois. A chunk of the bills focus on the health and wellbeing of residents, and among them are some that could impact your medical bills in 2023.

From state requirements for insurance companies to cover a wide range of services and procedures to prohibitions on insurers from imposing copayments on an opioid suppressant, here's a look at the new health-related statutes that can affect your money starting Jan. 1, 2023.

HB 0836: Requires the Department of Insurance to conduct an analysis of healthcare plans on the Illinois marketplace to determine whether premiums are aligned with requirements spelled out in the Affordable Care Act.

HB 01745: Requires health insurance carriers that cover prescription drugs to implement a flat dollar copayment structure to the entire drug benefits of individual and group plans on a phased-in basis.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

HB 04271: Requires medically-necessary breast reduction surgery to be covered by state-regulated private insurance.

HB 04408: Prohibits insurers and Medicaid from imposing a copayment for naloxone hydrochloride, an opioid suppressant.

More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about.

HB 04501: Allows dental assistants to perform coronal scaling for patients eligible for Medicaid, who are uninsured, and whose household income is not greater than 300% of the federal poverty level.

HB 05254: Requires health insurance plans to cover medically-necessary hormone therapy treatments for women who have induced menopause by undergoing a hysterectomy.

HB 05318: Requires health insurance to cover annual prostate cancer screenings upon the recommendation of a doctor.

HB 05334: Requires health insurance plans to cover costs for genetic testing for BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes to detect risks for breast and ovarian cancer if recommended by a physician.

SB 03819: "Requires private insurers to cover pediatric palliative care and permit children and families to continue pursuing curative treatment while receiving pediatric palliative care," according to Senate Democrats.

More information on each of the bills can be found on the Illinois General Assembly's website, with summaries available on the Senate Democrats' website.