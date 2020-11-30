9 More Cook County Circuit Court Clerk's Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Nine more employees of the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week, the clerk’s office announced Sunday.

The employees tested positive between Nov. 22 and Nov. 29, the clerk’s office said, raising the total number of employees who have contracted the virus to 76.

Two employees each work at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, the Chancery Division at the Daley Center and the Technology and Innovation Bureau, the clerk’s office said. The other three work at the Criminal Department at the Daley Center, the Records Center and the Markham Courthouse.

None of the nine people who recently tested positive have been hospitalized, the clerk’s office said. All are self-quarantining at home.

The clerk’s office said they have notified any close contacts of employees who tested positive, and deep cleaned affected work areas.