Chicago Coronavirus

9 More Chicago Police Department Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

Of the 430 confirmed cases in the department, 410 are officers and 20 are civilian employees, police said

Chicago police announced Wednesday nine more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 430.

Of the confirmed cases, 410 are officers and 20 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 434 employees have reported positive cases but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm four of those cases, police said.

Local

coronavirus illinois 2 hours ago

Former Nurse Returns to Front Lines to Fight Coronavirus, Putting ‘Passion’ Bakery on Hold

Avondale 2 hours ago

Police Officer Stabbed at Scene of Avondale Fire

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

On Wednesday, Illinois health officials announced 2,253 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the state to 50,355. So far, 2,215 people in Illinois have died from the outbreak.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago CoronaviruscoronavirusChicago PoliceCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us