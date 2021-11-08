9 Killed, 40 Others — Including 4-Year-Old — Wounded by Weekend Gunfire in Chicago

At least nine people were killed and 40 others — including a 4-year-old boy — were wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend.

At least 28 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, at least 28 people were hit by gunfire and six died.