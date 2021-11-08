9 Killed, 40 Others — Including 4-Year-Old — Wounded by Weekend Gunfire in Chicago

At least nine people were killed and 40 others — including a 4-year-old boy — were wounded by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend.
- One person was killed and another wounded Sunday morning in University Village on the Near West Side. A man, 21, was standing outside about 12:10 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when someone fired shots from a passing dark-colored sedan, striking him in the back, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. His name hasn’t been released. A 38-year-old woman sitting nearby was struck in the jaw and was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- About 10 minutes later, a man was killed and a woman wounded in Bronzeville on the South Side. The two were in the 4600 block of South King Drive about 12:20 a.m. when gunfire erupted after an argument between the man and a group of males, police said. The argument started after someone stepped on the woman’s shoes, according to preliminary information. The 25-year-old man was shot in the neck, arm and torso and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His name hasn’t been released. The woman, 27, was shot in the chin and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, police said.
- A 77-year-old man with a concealed carry license fatally shot a robber Saturday afternoon in Burnside on the South Side. About 12:20 p.m., the man was in a garage in the 500 block of East 89th Street when a car pulled up in the alley and a gunman got out and demanded his belongings, police said. The man shot at the robber, fatally striking him in the head and chest, police said. The man was not injured.
- Another man was fatally shot Friday night while driving in the West Englewood neighborhood. About 6 p.m., Reginald Benson, 29, was driving in the 2100 block of West 71st Street when two people got out of the car behind him and began shooting, police said. A shot went through the rear window of the car and struck Benson in the back of the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
- A man was fatally shot a few hours later after a fight over a car blocking his garage in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side. About 9:50 p.m., Karl Washington, 36, and another man were arguing over the other man’s car blocking his garage in the 2600 block of North Mobile Avenue, police said. The gunman shoved Washington and shot him in the back before driving away, police said. He was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center, police said.
- A few hours later, a man was shot and killed in South Austin on the West Side. The 21-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams Street about 11:50 p.m. when he was shot multiple times, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
- A man was found fatally shot Saturday morning in Little Village on the West Side. The 31-year-old was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and body about 3:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released.
- A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in McKinley Park on the South Side. The 22-year-old was in a parking lot about 4:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, police said. He was taken to Stroger, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not been identified.
- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Brighton Park. The 26-year-old was getting into his car about 10:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 44th Place when someone in a passing black Chrysler 300 began shooting at him, police said. He was struck in the head and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
- A 4-year-old boy was wounded Friday evening in a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood. The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Saginaw Avenue, police said. The boy suffered gunshot wounds to both thighs and his hand, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.
- About 5:15 p.m. Sunday, three men were standing outside in the 7100 block of South Exchange Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. A 20-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the knees and a 30-year-old man was struck in the right leg, police said. Both went to a hospital in good condition, police said. The third man, 24, was shot multiple times about a block away in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street. He was taken to a different hospital in good condition, police said.
- Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot in a park Saturday morning in East Garfield Park. Just before noon, the pair were at Garfield Park near the 3400 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, police said. The teen was shot in the head and foot and was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said. A man, 25, was struck in the leg and was taken to the same hospital, where he was stabilized.
- A 17-year-old was shot in front of a store Friday night in Chatham on the South Side. The teen was standing in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone dressed all in black approached and opened fire about 11:45 p.m., striking him in the leg and back, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
- One person was shot and another was stabbed Sunday morning in Back of the Yards on the South Side. Two men were on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Laflin Street about 12:50 a.m. when one was shot and the other was stabbed, police said. A 51-year-old was shot in the leg and a 44-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen, police said. Both were taken to the a local hospital, where they were in good condition, police said.
- A person was in custody after two people were found shot Sunday morning in Bronzeville on the South Side. A 22-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were discovered shot about 1:50 a.m. in the 500 block of East 47th Street, police said. One of them was found inside a storefront where there was a gathering, while the other was found outside, police said. The man was shot in the legs, and was taken to an area hospital, while the woman went to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said. Both were in fair condition, officials said.
At least 28 others were wounded in shootings in Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Last weekend, at least 28 people were hit by gunfire and six died.
