9 Injured in Limo Crash on Dan Ryan Expressway, Fire Officials Say

Nine people were injured in a crash involving a limousine Saturday night on the Dan Ryan Expy., fire officials said.

About 11:59 p.m., ambulances responded to a call of an accident on the Dan Ryan at 47th Street and transported nine people to various hospitals, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Merritt said.

Three people were in serious-to-critical condition, three in fair-to-serious condition and three in good condition, Merritt said, adding that seven others refused medical attention.

Merritt was unable to provide genders and ages of those injured.

Illinois State Police could not immediately provide details on what caused the crash.

