Nine people were injured, three critically, after a crash involving a van transporting patients with disabilities near Chicago State University on the city's South Side, according to authorities.

Police said a van was traveling northbound on Cottage Grove Avenue near its intersection with 98th Street when it struck a Chevrolet Impala attempting to make a left-hand turn.

Authorities said the van then collided with a pole, injuring nine people. The driver of the van was issued a citation for failure to yield.

According to Chicago fire officials, three adults were transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

One adult in fair condition was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, while two other adults in fair condition were taken to Christ Hospital, officials said.

Additionally, one adult was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, while two adults were transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Two other adults at the scene refused medical treatment. There was no further information available.