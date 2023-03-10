9 Armed Robberies Reported Across Chicago in 3 Days

Chicago police have issued an alert to residents after a rash of recent armed robberies, including some in which the victims were injured.

One of the incidents happened in the 1000 block of Belmont Avenue in the city's Lake View neighborhood early Friday. Police said the 24-year-old male victim was getting out of a rideshare when he was robbed at gunpoint.

“There’s like no way of even identifying these individuals when they’re wearing ski masks—that’s kinda scary,” said Maureen Martino, who is the executive director of the Lake View East Chamber of Commerce.

She said the crime happened right around the corner from their office near Sheffield and Belmont.

“When people come up to you in a ski mask and got guns in their hands—it makes everybody pause,” she said. “It’s getting to be where this is becoming an everyday occurrence in some neighborhoods.”

Surveillance video obtained by NBC 5 from a business nearby shows a dark-colored vehicle that is believed to be connected to the armed robbery of the 24-year-old man. The video shows the vehicle heading down an alley just before 2 a.m. This case was one of four reported overnight in Lake View, West Town and on the city's Near West Side.

“There is a crew going around definitely and it’s not privy to one area—it’s going all over the place,” she said.

Police believe the same crew may be responsible and issued a community alert warning residents about the crime. Police said nine people have been targeted in the late evening and early morning hours since March 8. Two of them were also hit in the head, according to police.

The following robberies were reported to police:

1500 block of West Altgeld Street - March 8 - 8:40 p.m.

700 block of West Fulton Market - March 8 - 10:20 p.m.

1000 block of West 18th Street - March 8 - 10:45 p.m.

1700 block of S. Union Avenue - March 9 - 12:50 a.m.

3400 block of North Marshfield - March 9 - 11:45 p.m.

3300 block of North Ashland - March 10 - 12:18 a.m.

1000 block of West Belmont - March 10 - 2:30 a.m.

2200 block of West Madison - March 10 - 2:25 a.m.

700 block of North Ashland - March 10 - 3:30 a.m.

“Something has to be done,” said Martino.

As many bars and restaurants are preparing for a busy weekend with people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, officials are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings and to be extra vigilant.

“We’re well prepared for the weekend and even starting today with safety,” said Martino. “Any concerns, the police officers are going to be out. Our private security is going to be out in full force.”

Police have only released a vague description of the suspects, who have been described as four men between 18 and 24 years old.

Area Three detectives are investigating.