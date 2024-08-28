Did you happen to buy a lotto ticket while grocery shopping at a suburban Jewel-Osco recently? If so, you may be the proud owner of a jackpot winning Lotto ticket worth more than $9 million.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the ticket, worth $9.2 million, was sold as part of Saturday's Lotto drawing a Jewel-Osco in Addison, located at 140 W. Lake St.

The lucky player matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing -- 2, 15, 21, 29, 42, 44 -- to win the $9.2 million jackpot prize, a press release said.

The lucky winner is the 11th Illinois Lottery player to win $1 million or more on Lotto in 2024, the release said. It's also the second-largest Lotto prize won by an Illinois Lottery player this year, the release said, citing a $10.4 million Lotto jackpot won in February.

For selling the winning ticket, the grocery store will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount, which amounts of $92,000, the release said.

According to officials, winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their Illinois Lottery Prize. Winners can also remain anonymous for prizes of $250,000 or greater, officials said.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, according to officials. As well as the regular drawing, Lotto offers two additional drawings: Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2. More information on the game can be found here.