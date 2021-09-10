9/11 Memorial & Museum Launches Social Media Campaign to Honor Victims' Memories 20 Years Later

This weekend, our nation will pause to reflect and mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

As part of their campaign to commemorate that tragic day and those who lost their lives, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York has launched a social media campaign called "Remember the Sky."

According to Chief Advancement Officer for the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Josh Cherwin, the "Remember the Sky" campaign, will help to expose a new generation to the lessons learned during and following 9/11.

Anyone can participate in this effort by posting a picture of the sky on Instagram or other social media platforms on this Saturday, Sept. 11 with the hashtag, #NeverForget911.

The campaign aims to start a conversation and educate the generations of young people who did not live through that day about ways in which our world changed forever following the attacks and lessons learned.

"For those who lived through 9/11, I think one of the most common memories is of the crystal clear blue sky that existed in New York and across our country that day, and how it was ultimately darkened by the tragic events that unfolded," Cherwin said.

Cherwin also spoke on the aftermath of 9/11 and how it is important to remember how everyone came together and how "hope, resilience, and unity lifted us up as a nation."

Anthoula Katsimatides served as a liaison to the families impacted by 9/11 and is now a board member at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Her brother, John Katsimatides, was killed at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 and she says that, for her, the past 20 years have given her a sense of purpose and a chance to carry on her brother's legacy.

As hard and painful as everything has been, she said she will never forget the love and support she was surrounded by in the aftermath of the attacks.

"There was this incredible outpouring of support not just from family and friends but from complete strangers...It's amazing how everyone came together in the days that followed 9/11," Katsimatides said.

Katsimatides also encourages everyone to visit the museum and learn about the ways the world was changed forever as a result of what occurred on 9/11.

"I think it's important for future generations to understand the events of that day, that tragedy does exist, that evil exists in the world... but it's also important for these generations to learn about the incredible outpouring of support that we received...the worst and the best of humanity came together," she said.

Katsimatides said she remembers her brother as the life of the party, a joyous and larger than life individual who could "turn everyone's worst day into their best day." She hopes to continue to live her life the way he would have wanted her to and asks everyone to never forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001 and live every moment to the fullest.